Pakistan’s Armed Forces Ready for Any Situation, COAS Assures Parliamentarians

In briefing to delegation of three parliamentary committees, Gen. Bajwa stresses that sustainable peace and stability requires resolution to Kashmir issue

Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday assured a delegation of three parliamentary committees that Pakistan’s borders are secure and the armed forces are ready to “meet any situation.”

The delegation—comprising members of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir; the Senate Standing Committee on Defense; and the National Assembly Standing Committee on Defense—visited General Headquarters, read a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), and received a detailed briefing on the prevailing security environment, with an emphasis on the situation at the country’s borders and the Army’s efforts for peace and stability.

During the briefing, Gen. Bajwa said that the armed forces, with the support of the nation, had achieved unprecedented successes in Pakistan’s fight against terrorism and in restoring normalcy to the country. He said that the armed forces’ timely steps to manage the western border with Iran and Afghanistan had ensured its security “despite challenges.”

The Army chief also highlighted the importance of restoring peace in Afghanistan for sustainable regional development.

According to the ISPR, Gen. Bajwa reiterated the Pakistan Army’s support and commitment to Kashmir and the people of the disputed region. “The world must know that without peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue, peace and stability [in South Asia] will remain elusive,” he added.

The briefing ended with the “resolve to continue struggle against violent extremism through a synergetic, whole-of-the-nation approach,” the ISPR added.

The important briefing coincided with U.S.-led troops completing their evacuation from Afghanistan, with thousands of foreigners currently transiting through Islamabad pending verification of their travel documents. It was the second time the military brass had briefed parliamentarians on the security environment this year, as Gen. Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed had presented a similar briefing at Parliament House on July 1.