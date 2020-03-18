Pakistan’s Coronavirus Cases Climb to 241

Latest figures released by Health ministry reveal 235 patients are still being treated, while four have fully recovered

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Pakistan reached 241 on Wednesday, reported the Ministry of National Health Services, with four of the patients having recovered and discharged from hospital.

In its Daily Situation Report on the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the ministry said that 1,621 tests had been administered nationwide, of which 241 had been found positive for the novel coronavirus. Of the infected, it said, 235 still remained under treatment. There was no clarification on the two patients who are not counted in either those still receiving treatment or those who have been discharged. The ministry maintains there have been no deaths caused by coronavirus in Pakistan.

Overall Tally

Islamabad – 8

Punjab – 26

Sindh – 172

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 17

Balochistan – 15

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5

Pakistan on Monday witnessed its largest single-day rise, as Sindh government started retesting of pilgrims who were released from quarantine in Taftan this week, two weeks after they returned from Iran. The retesting found that 134 of 274 pilgrims tested had been found positive for COVID-19. Similarly, Punjab has also found 20 cases of the coronavirus among pilgrims who returned to the province this week.

Globally, over 7,900 have died of COVID-19, with more than 198,000 infected. The epicenter of the disease has shifted from China, where it originated late last year, to Europe, where it is currently prompting governments to initiate lockdowns in a bid to halt its spread.