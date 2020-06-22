Pakistan’s Coronavirus Cases Cross 180,000

Deaths caused by deadly virus hit 3,590, with 71,458 recoveries, leaving 106,040 active cases

Pakistan on Monday climbed to fifth out of 188 nations in terms of the highest number of active cases of the novel coronavirus, with 106,040 active infections currently under treatment.

“NCOC has identified 92 hotspots in 20 cities, which cover 40% of all active cases and affect only 3% of Pak population,” Planning Minister Asad Umar announced on Twitter on Sunday. “We can have substantial impact on disease spread while minimizing disruption in livelihood of citizens. Effective hotspot lockdown can make a decisive difference,” he claimed, though it is far too early to determine the effectiveness of the “selective lockdown” as it only went into force just a little over a week ago.

In the 24 hours preceding 9:00 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s death toll climbed by 89 to 3,590. Meanwhile, the country also recorded 4,471 new infections after conducting 30,520 tests. Confirmed cases of the coronavirus have now risen to 181,088.

In the same period, 3,566 patients were declared COVID-free, raising recoveries to 71,458. There are currently 106,040 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the National Command Operation Center reporting 3,219 of them are in critical condition.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 181,088 (Tests: 1,102,162)

Punjab – 66,943 (Tests: 427,296)

Sindh – 69,628 (Tests: 378,849)

Balochistan – 9,475 (Tests: 42,134)

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 21,997 (Tests: 122,194)

Islamabad – 10,912 (Tests: 102,803)

Gilgit-Baltistan – 1,288 (Tests: 14,282)

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 845 (Tests: 13,549)

Deaths – 3,590

Recoveries – 71,458

Addressing a press briefing on Sunday, Special Assistant to the P.M. on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza stressed the need for social distancing and other preventative measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, adding special care should be accorded to the elderly.

Thus far in Pakistan, he said, 72 percent of the deaths caused by the novel coronavirus had been among people over 50. Senior citizens should avoid public transport and crowded spaces, he reiterated.

Punjab

The provincial government on Saturday issued a notification making the wearing of face masks in public places mandatory on all citizens “till further orders.” According to the Punjab Health Department, “all citizens in Province of Punjab shall use face covering at all public places, during travel and conduct of any business, private or official.” It added: “No services shall be provided in any sort of government or private establishment/facility to anyone who is not using a face covering.

On Monday, authorities reported 28 new deaths due to COVID-19, raising total fatalities to 1,435. The province also reported 1,204 new infections, raising confirmed cases to 66,943, against 19,100 recoveries. There are now 46,408 active cases of the virus in Punjab province.

Sindh

Adviser to the Sindh C.M. Murtaza Wahab on Saturday informed media he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. “I got myself tested after I got a sore throat and a little fatigue,” he said, adding that he had isolated himself at home.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah inaugurated a 140-bed High Dependency Unit, established in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, at the Expo Center quarantine facility in Karachi.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the province on Monday morning climbed by 2,275 to 69,628. Additionally, the province’s death toll climbed by 41 to 1,089, while its recoveries rose to 36,278. Overall, the province now has 32,261 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Adviser to C.M. on Information Ajmal Wazir on Sunday said the province had implemented “smart lockdown” in 218 areas. He said that home quarantine would be implemented in urban regions with up to 50 cases; areas of up to 100 cases would require monitoring of all shops and markets and social gatherings; areas with up to 200 cases would result in shops and markets shut down; while complete lockdown for 14 days would be implemented in areas with more than 500 positive cases.

The province reported 13 new deaths on Monday morning, raising its death toll to 821. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 473 to 6,536, while its confirmed cases have increased by 553 to 21,997. There are currently 14,640 active cases of coronavirus in the province.

Balochistan

The restive province has initiated its own “smart lockdown,” and has started to strictly enforce violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the province on Monday rose by 147 to 9,475, with 2 new fatalities raising the total death toll to 102. Overall, 3,650 patients have recovered from the virus, leaving 5,723 active cases of COVID-19.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 10,912, with 101 fatalities. Overall there have been 4,681 recoveries, leaving 6,130 active cases of COVID-19.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan rose on Monday to 1,288. Overall, the region has thus far reported 22 deaths and 865 recoveries, leaving 401 active cases.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases have increased to 845. The region has thus far reported 20 deaths and 348 recoveries, leaving 477 active cases of the coronavirus.

Global Scenario

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 9,046,215 people, with over 470,700 reported deaths. Governments across the world have halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home, but there are signs of easements in nations that have reined in the virus’ spread to help shuttered economies recover. Overall, around 4,838,359 patients of the 9 million+ infected have recovered thus far.