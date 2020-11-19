Pakistan’s Coronavirus Infections Continue to Climb

With 2,547 new infections, confirmed cases rise to 365,927 against 326,674 recoveries and 7,248 deaths, leaving 32,005 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday recorded 2,547 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 36,899 tests—a positivity ratio of 6.9 percent.

The National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Wednesday imposed an immediate ban on large gatherings in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus. In a statement, the NCC said any outdoor gathering that had more than 300 participants was also being banned, adding that management would be responsible for implementing SOPs, and would be held responsible if an event is found to lead to a the spread of the virus.

The Pakistan government has acknowledged the country is now in the midst of a second wave of the virus, with health officials warning it appears deadlier than the first. Meanwhile, the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 73,572 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies have suggested comprise the majority of infections in the country.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 365,927 (Tests: 5,055,382)

Punjab – 112,284

Sindh – 158,559

Balochistan – 16,582

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 43,052

Islamabad – 25,278

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,482

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 5,690

Deaths – 7,248

Recoveries – 326,674

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 365,927. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 18 to 7,248. At the same time, recoveries increased by 886 to 326,674, or 89.3 percent of total infections. There are currently 32,005 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 1,535 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 10 new deaths due to the coronavirus, raising fatalities to 2,519. The province now has 112,284 total confirmed cases; it reported 658 new infections after conducting 13,754 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.78 percent. There were 22 new recoveries recorded, leaving 97,846 fully recovered, and 11,919 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 158,559; it reported 1,127 new infections on Thursday after conducting 11,960 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.42 percent. The province reported 4 new deaths, raising toll to 2,764, while its recoveries rose by 404 to 144,056. Overall, the province now has 11,739 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government has recorded 237 new infections after conducting 3,025 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.83 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 43,052. It has recorded no new deaths, sustaining toll at 1,318, while its recoveries have risen by 143 to 39,462. There are currently 2,272 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its confirmed cases to 16,582 with 53 new infections after conducting 841 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.3 percent. There was 1 new death, and 25 recoveries, in the past 24 hours, leaving 157 fatalities and 15,942 fully recovered. There are now 483 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 407 to 25,278 after conducting 6,132 tests; a positivity ratio of 6.64 percent. There were 2 deaths and 206 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 265 casualties; 20,914 recovered; and 4,099 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday increased by 15 to 4,482 after conducting 240 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.25 percent. The region reported no new deaths and 23 recoveries, leaving 93 fatalities and 4,244 fully recovered people. There are currently 145 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 50 to 5,690 after conducting 947 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.28 percent. There were 63 recoveries and 1 death in the past 24 hours, leaving 132 fatalities and 4,210 fully recovered. It now has 1,348 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 56,563,801 people, with over 1,354,802 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now reeling from a second wave of the coronavirus, with many countries imposing fresh lockdowns or targeted closures in a bid to curb the spread of the virus ahead of the upcoming winter holidays. Overall, around 39,352,240 patients of the 56.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.