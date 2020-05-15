Pakistan’s Coronavirus Recoveries Cross 10,000

With 37,218 confirmed cases and 803 deaths, the country is currently reporting 26,260 active cases

The total number of patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Pakistan rose to 10,155 on Friday, against 37,218 confirmed cases and 803 deaths, leaving 26,260 active cases of the disease.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, once again, slammed lockdowns as a solution to the pandemic, claiming that the miseries of the impoverished would be compounded the longer movement restrictions continued. He told a meeting convened to review the COVID-19 situation that the focus should now shift toward preventative measures to curb the spread of the virus, adding that people should not be “forced to adhere to the safety measures.”

However, as has become increasingly evident from the numerous violations being reported from markets across the country, there is little chance of social distancing guidelines proving effective without the government enforcing their implementation.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 37,218 (Tests: 344,450)

Punjab – 13,914 (Tests: 151,591)

Sindh – 14,099 (Tests: 107,830)

Balochistan – 2,310 (Tests: 15,842)

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 5,423 (Tests: 33,821)

Islamabad – 866 (Tests: 23,003)

Gilgit-Baltistan – 501 (Tests: 8,011)

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 105 (Tests: 3,395)

Deaths – 803

Recoveries – 10,155

A special session of the Senate convened to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Pakistan continued on Thursday, as did the blame game between the incumbent government and opposition parties over the national strategy to overcome it.

Senator Shibli Faraz, who was appointed information minister earlier this month, accused the opposition of wanting to see an economic collapse to secure amnesty from the government for past corrupt practices. Meanwhile, former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik of the PPP claimed the government’s “smart lockdown” had failed. He said “smart lockdowns” required easing of restrictions in areas with low incidences of the virus, and strengthening in hotspots. “Not,” he added, “opening up the entire country to the public without any proper preventative measures in place.”

Punjab

Pakistan’s most populous province on Friday reached 13,914 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus against a death toll of 234. Thus far, the province has also reported 4,720 recoveries, leaving 8,960 active cases.

Officials in provincial capital Lahore on Thursday sealed several markets that had been found to be violating social distancing measures, with Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chiding traders for “risking the lives of thousands for a few rupees.” Ironically, the same criticism has been leveled at Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government by opposition forces against easing lockdowns amidst spiking cases of COVID-19.

Sindh

In Sindh, authorities have announced that strict lockdowns would be observed from Friday through Sunday, with all movement curtailed from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m. on Friday. Additionally, only essential businesses—such as grocery shops and pharmacies—would be allowed to operate during these days.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sindh on Friday morning rose to 14,099. Additionally, the province raised its casualties to 243, while its recoveries rose to 3,073. Overall, the province now has 10,783 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The province continues to report the highest fatality rate in Pakistan, reaching 284 deaths on Friday morning. Overall, the province has now recorded 5,423 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with 1,505 recoveries.

It currently has 3,634 active cases.

Balochistan

The province has thus far reported 2,310 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with 30 deaths and 342 recoveries. It currently has 1,938 active cases of COVID-19.

Provincial spokesman Liaquat Shahwani told a private broadcaster on Thursday that the government had decided to proceed for a “smart lockdown” as a trial to observe whether citizens would adhere to social distancing guidelines to curb the spread of the virus. “Unfortunately, we don’t see this strategy succeeding as people are not cooperating with us,” he said, noting no one was wearing masks.

He warned that if such violations continued, the government would have no choice but to impose a “strict” lockdown once more.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed COVID-19 infections to 866, with 7 deaths and 100 recoveries. Presently, the Islamabad Capital Territory has 759 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, cases of the novel coronavirus rose to 501, with no new deaths and 2 new recoveries. Overall, it now has 4 deaths and 339 recoveries, leaving 158 active cases.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, the total number of confirmed cases has increased to 105. The region has recorded no new deaths and 7 new recoveries in the past 24 hours. It currently has 1 death and 76 recoveries, leaving 28 active cases of the virus.

Global Scenario

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 4,526,900 people, with over 303,400 reported deaths. Governments across the world have halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home, but there are signs of easements to help shuttered economies recover. Overall, around 1,704,260 patients of the 4.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.