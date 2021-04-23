Pakistan’s Edhi Foundation Offers to Help India Mitigate Impact of Pandemic

In letter to P.M. Modi, Faisal Edhi says organization willing to deploy 50 ambulances and staff to any areas of critical concern

Faisal Edhi, the managing trustee of the charitable Edhi Foundation, on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering the organization’s aid in helping India address the public health crisis provoked by a devastating second wave of the coronavirus.

India on Thursday recorded 332,503 new cases of the novel coronavirus—the highest single-day rise of any country since the pandemic began last year. Health officials have warned that they are in the midst of a crisis, with hospitals exceeding capacity and rapidly running out of oxygen. Videos shared on social media show ambulances queued up outside crematoriums, as bodies keep piling up.

Noting that the Edhi Foundation had been following the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the people of India, Edhi wrote: “We are very sorry to hear about the exceptionally heavy impact that the pandemic has had on your country, where a tremendous number of people are suffering immensely.” Offering his sympathies “as a neighboring friend,” Edhi said the organization was willing to offer “a fleet of 50 ambulances along with our services to assist you in addressing, and further circumventing, the current health conditions.”

Pledging to personally lead and manage the humanitarian effort, Edhi stressed that the Foundation did not want to cause any inconvenience to India at this critical juncture. “We will arrange all the necessary supplies that our team needs to assist the people of India,” he said. “Importantly, we are not requesting any other assistance from you, as we are providing the fuel, food, and other necessary amenities that our team will require,” he said, adding that the team comprised emergency medical technicians, office staff, drivers and support staff.

To implement this proposed service, wrote Edhi, the organization required India’s permission to enter it, “as well as any necessary guidance from the local administration and police department.” He stressed that the team could be deployed at any critical areas of concern “at your direction without hesitation.”

Edhi concluded his letter by reiterating that the Edhi Foundation merely wanted to help India manage the current crisis and “hope only to provide our help in whatever way that we can, for the benefit of the people of India.”