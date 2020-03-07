Pakistan’s First Coronavirus Patient Has Recovered

Government spokesman confirms first confirmed case’s latest medical tests have come back negative for COVID-19

A spokesman for the Sindh government on Friday announced that the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Pakistan had now fully recovered.

“Very happy to inform that the 1st coronavirus patient in Sindh who was being attended to has recovered and his tests have now come out as negative,” spokesman Murtaza Wahab posted on Twitter.

The patient, diagnosed 10 days ago, has tested negative for the virus thrice over the past 24 hours, the Sindh health department announced. No symptoms of the disease had been observed in the patient in the last 48 hours, it added. “The patient will be sent home today after his result comes back negative again,” a spokesman of the department told local media.

The news of the recovery comes after the federal government on Thursday confirmed that a sixth person had been diagnosed with COVID-19, also in Karachi. “6th case of coronavirus in Pakistan is confirmed. The patient is in clinically stable condition in Sindh and is being well taken care of,” Special Assistant to the P.M. on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza had posted on Twitter.

Pakistan reported its first confirmed cases of the coronavirus last week. The first case, who has now recovered, was from Karachi while the second was from the federal capital. Both patients had recently traveled to Iran, where the virus has resulted in over 100 deaths with hundreds more infected.

Islamabad has maintained that there is no need to panic and the preventative measures taken by the government have proven successful. Following the confirmation of coronavirus cases in the country, Pakistan has sealed its borders with Iran and Afghanistan in a bid to prevent the virus from spreading.