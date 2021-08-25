Pakistan’s NSA Vows Justice for Chinese Nationals Attacked by Militants

In video-call, Moeed Yusuf and China’s public security minister vow to not let any ‘third country’ damage their nations’ bilateral ties

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday vowed that the people responsible for terror attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan will be brought to justice.

Speaking to Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi via video-call, he stressed that the culprits would not be spared. At least 12 people, including nine Chinese nationals working on the Dasu Hydropower Project, were killed when a bus carrying them fell into a ravine following an explosion on July 14. Chinese nationals have also been targeted in Karachi, and just last week a convoy of Chinese nationals was targeted in Gwadar.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had also vowed to ensure that the perpetrators of attacks on Chinese nationals would be punished, while Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had alleged that these strikes were intended to “sabotage” the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

According to a statement about the call between Yusuf and Zhao, the two officials discussed Pakistan and China’s bilateral relations, as well as regional peace and security. Both sides resolved to remain closely engaged over the evolving situation in the region, and reiterated the importance of—and their support to—a peaceful political settlement and all-inclusive government in Afghanistan.

The two officials stressed that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used by any militants to spread terror and anarchy. They also agreed that Pakistan and China’s “all-weather friendship” could not be imperiled by any third country.

Zhao said he was looking forward to visit Pakistan and meet Moeed in person once the COVID-19 situation improved.