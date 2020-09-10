Pakistan’s Vital Interests Must be Safeguarded, COAS Tells Corps Commanders

In speech at GHQ, Gen. Bajwa praises forces’ operational readiness and internal security efforts in aid of civil power

Pakistan’s vital interests must be protected against “fifth generation warfare and hybrid application” in collaboration with government policies, Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday.

Chairing the 235th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the Chief of Army Staff stressed on the need to enhance combat readiness “in the wake of evolving strategic and regional milieu,” read a press release issued by the military’s media wing.

The conference was briefed on the evolving regional environment and operational developments, especially along the Line of Control. According to ISPR, the participants were also briefed on Pakistan’s contributions to the Afghanistan peace process, as well as situation along the country’s western border, including ongoing fencing projects and Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

The corps commanders also discussed the country’s COVID-19 and locust control measures, as well as the ongoing polio campaign.

“[The] forum expressed satisfaction over positive developments/indicators in all domains and improved security situation across the country,” read the ISPR statement, adding that rising ceasefire violations along the Line of Control by Indian forces and “blatant” human rights violations in India-held Jammu and Kashmir were noted as “a major cause of concern for regional peace and stability.”

The prevailing situations in India-held Jammu and Kashmir and Afghanistan, and their impact on Pakistan’s security, were also extensively discussed.

The ISPR statement said that Gen. Bajwa lauded the formations’ operational readiness and sustained efforts for internal security, particularly during Muharram and flood relief. He also appreciated the high state of morale of the armed forces and directed commanders to ensure the welfare of troops during prolonged deployments.