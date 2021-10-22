PDM to Launch Nationwide Protests Against Inflation Today

Opposition alliance announces schedule for demonstrations in 11 cities of Punjab province after Friday prayers

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) opposition alliance on Thursday announced it will stage nationwide protests against rampant inflation and its impact on the common man today (Friday).

In a statement, spokesman Hafiz Hamdullah said the PDM had formed committees in each province to organize the protests. He said the initial plan was to continue these protests for the next two weeks, but added that this could be extended if necessary.

The largest party in the PDM, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), confirmed the protest plans, saying it would take to the streets in 11 cities of Punjab after Friday prayers. In a statement, spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that demonstrations would be held in Lahore, Muzaffargarh, Jhang, Kasur, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Vehari, Khushab, Layyah and Murree.

While neither PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif nor Vice President Maryam Nawaz are slated to lead any of the rallies, he lamented on Twitter that Prime Minister Imran Khan had “abandoned” the people. “People are literally struggling to survive due to non-existent governance. The future looks increasingly bleak under the PTI. Never before in our history has any Pakistani leader abandoned people like this. So unfortunate,” he wrote. “Dealing with the challenges of economy should be the foremost subject of our national conversation and public policy. A fast deteriorating economy means more misery for people, a greater reliance on international financial institutions and grave implications for national security,” he added.

According to the PDM, in addition to the protests in 11 cities of Punjab, rallies are also planned in Karachi; Peshawar; Swat; Shangla; and Sargodha.