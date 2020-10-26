PDM’s Views ‘Mirror’ Those of Pakistan’s Enemies: Shibli Faraz

Information minister stresses that P.M. Khan will not spare any corrupt individual who has stolen from the country

The views expressed by the opposition at rallies for its Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) “mirror those of Pakistan’s enemies,” Information Minister Shibli Faraz claimed on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad that happened to coincide with the speech of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at Quetta, the minister alleged that the PDM was playing into the hands of Pakistan’s “enemies,” such as India and Israel. Reiterating the government’s claims that the PDM is designed to protect the assets of “corrupt individuals,” the minister vowed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not spare anyone corrupt.

Alleging that state institutions had been used for personal reasons in the past, Faraz claimed the incumbent government was headed in the right direction. “We will strengthen the institutions,” he claimed, without—per routine—offering any concrete policies to achieve this goal.

During the press conference, the information minister branded the PDM as a “gang of thugs,” and questioned how a convict like Nawaz Sharif could address a public gathering. “The person [Nawaz] targeted the Pakistan Army,” he claimed, adding that—much like Sharif in his own speech—that the Army had sacrificed tens of thousands in the war against terrorism.

“Everything was fine when they were in power, but now they want to blame on the institutions,” he claimed, as he also lashed out at the Pakistan Peoples Party. “What have you done in Sindh? The opposition is responsible for the country’s current condition,” he claimed.

Declaring that “no one is above the state,” Faraz said the government would take action against opposition leaders who had called for a “free Balochistan” during the Quetta rally. “It would have been better had the PDM discussed the blasphemous French cartoons,” he said, lamenting that the opposition had not shed “enough” light on the matter. Both Maryam Nawaz and Maulana Fazlur Rehman condemned the caricatures in their speeches and demanded the West stop hurting the sentiments of Muslims through such hate-motivated campaigns.