Peace in Afghanistan Means Peace in Pakistan: Gen. Bajwa

Chief of the Army Staff informs Afghan envoy that Islamabad’s sole aim is helping Afghans achieve a peaceful, democratic, stable and prosperous state

Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan, Chief of the Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa reaffirmed on Thursday during a meeting with Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Ali Khil.

Khil called on Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). It said that they had discussed matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation, including the Afghan Peace Process, enhanced bilateral security and defense cooperation and effective border management between their two countries.

“Our sole aim is helping Afghans achieve a peaceful, sovereign, democratic, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan,” it quoted the Army chief as saying, adding that the visiting dignitary had appreciated Pakistan’s contributions toward preventing conflict in the region, and its ongoing support for the Afghan Peace Process.

U.S. withdrawal

There has been a surge in meetings related to Afghanistan at all levels of Pakistan’s government and security sphere since U.S. President Joe Biden announced an intent to withdraw all troops from the war-torn state by Sept. 11. Last week, U.S. Charge d’Affaires to Pakistan Angela Ageler also met Gen. Bajwa and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in the Afghan peace process.

In a statement issued at the time, the ISPR said that the U.S. official and the Pakistan Army chief had discussed matters of mutual interest and the overall regional security situation, including recent developments in the Afghan peace process.

It noted that Gen. Bajwa had welcomed Biden’s decision to withdraw all U.S. troops and had reiterated that a prosperous, stable, and peaceful Afghanistan was in the best interest of not only Pakistan, but also the wider South Asian region. He has also expressed the hope for greater Pak-U.S. bilateral cooperation in all domains in future.