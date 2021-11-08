PEMRA Orders News Channels to ‘Flash’ Political Map of Pakistan

Notification urges all public and private channels to broadcast the new map daily ahead of 9 p.m. news bulletins

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) last week directed all public and private news channels to “flash” the political map of Pakistan before broadcasting news bulletins at 9 p.m.

“All the news channels (both public and private) have to flash the political map of Pakistan for two seconds before airing the news bulletin at 9 p.m. on a regular basis,” reads the directive issued by the media regulator, dated Nov. 3 but made public this Sunday.

“All the satellite TV channel licensees (news and current affairs/regional language) are, therefore, directed to comply with the above-mentioned recommendation in letter and spirit without fail,” it adds.

According to the notification, PEMRA issued the instructions on the basis of a letter submitted by the Information Ministry on Sept. 16.

Last year, ahead of Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government revealed a new “political map” of Pakistan, depicting Kashmir and Sir Creek as disputed parts of the country. Announcing the decision, Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed the map was “aspirational” and supported the state’s stance on the Kashmir dispute. He said the map would be approved by the federal cabinet and be used in all schools and colleges.

The unveiling of the map had prompted ridicule on social media, with critics pointing out that the government’s attempt at securing the rights of residents of India-held Kashmir appeared to be restricted to drawing lines on a map. By contrast, supporters had claimed that it would help future generations recognize the territories that remained disputed.