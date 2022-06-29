PMD Warns of Urban Flooding in Various Cities from July 2

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday warned of urban flooding in various cities of the country from next week, as monsoon rains are expected to commence from tomorrow (June 30).

According to a statement issued by the PMD, moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to enter the upper parts of the country from June 29 (Wednesday), which might intensify and expand to the southern parts of the country by the end of this week.

“Rain-windstorm/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Okara, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar from June 30-July 4,” it said, adding that isolated “heavy falls” were also expected during this period.

Similarly, read the statement, rain-windstorm/thundershower are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Kohlu, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad and Sibbi from July 1-5. It said this might lead to urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Faisalabad from July 2-4 and in Karachi and Hyderabad from July 3-5.

In addition to the urban flooding, the PMD has warned of rough sea conditions from July 3-5. It has also stressed that heavy rainfalls could trigger flash flooding in Kashmir, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Awaran, Barkhan, and Kohlu and landslides in Kashmir, Galliyat and Murree.

“The rising temperatures are likely to subside during the forecast period,” it said, adding, however, that windstorms could damage infrastructure at vulnerable locations.

Reacting to the forecast, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in both Sindh and Punjab has directed all authorities concerned to remain alert during the period of heavy rainfalls and advised travelers and tourists to remain extra cautious.