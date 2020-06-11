PMLN President Shahbaz Sharif Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Senior leader Ahsan Iqbal has also tested positive for the deadly disease

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has tested positive for the coronavirus, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed to media on Thursday night.

Sharif, 69, is a cancer survivor and is among the most vulnerable groups to the virus. He is currently isolating at home, said Aurangzeb, adding that the PMLN leader was acting on directions of doctors to ensure recovery from the virus.

Attaullah Tarar of the PMLN told Geo News that Sharif had gotten himself tested for the virus after exhibiting mild symptoms, adding that the results had come back on June 10 at 4 p.m. “I want to say on record that if God forbid, anything were to happen to him, NAB and Imran Niazi will be held responsible,” he said, claiming that Sharif’s life had been endangered by the anti-graft watchdog demanding he appear in person for questioning despite the pandemic.

Sharif isn’t the only PMLN leader to test positive for COVID-19 in recent days. On Wednesday, PMLN Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal tested positive for coronavirus. “I request my friends and well-wishers to pray for my quick recovery,” he wrote on Twitter. “May God keep everyone safe from this pandemic.”

Similarly, spokesperson Aurangzeb has also tested positive for the coronavirus, along with her mother. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and PMLN’s Punjab Assembly lawmaker Mian Naveed Ali have also contracted COVID-19.

From the government, PTI MPA from Sindh Khurram Sher Zaman, as well as federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed have tested positive for the virus in the past week.

Several politicians who had tested positive earlier have since recovered from the virus, including the Awami National Party’s Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, and Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.