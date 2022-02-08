PMLN United in Seeking PTI Government Ouster: Maryam Nawaz

Vice-president of opposition party says CEC meeting pledged to support leader Nawaz Sharif’s decisions in this regard

A meeting of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Monday developed consensus to work toward the ouster of the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government, according to vice-president Maryam Nawaz.

“PMLN CEC meeting on,” she posted on Twitter from the virtual meeting, which included the participation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from London, where he has been in exile since leaving Pakistan in 2019 for medical treatment. “All members reposed their implicit and unconditional trust in Nawaz Sharif. Party said it will support and back all decisions taken by him,” she added.

In a subsequent posting, she said there was consensus within the party to work toward the ouster of the PTI-led government to stop it from adding to the miseries of the public. “Keeping in mind the plight of the masses and government’s ineptitude and failure in every field, there is a consensus in the party that IK [P.M. Imran Khan] government has to go,” she wrote. “Every day that it is allowed to stay will add to the misery of the people. Not a single member disagreed,” she added.

According to sources, the CEC meeting—chaired by Sharif from London and party President Shahbaz Sharif from Lahore—agreed that Prime Minister Imran Khan should be removed through a no-confidence motion tabled in Parliament. However, they said, it had been decided that this would only occur once Sharif had deemed it appropriate to do so. They stressed that all participants had emphasized that the PMLN would support any and all “constitutional and legal methods” to rid the country of the current government.

Following the conclusion of the meeting, PMLN spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the CEC had agreed to fully participate in the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s long march against inflation on March 23. In a statement, she said that several participants had urged Sharif to take decisions to save the country and the nation from grave crises.

“The meeting also mandated PMLN President Shahbaz Sharif to establish contacts with other political parties so that a consensus could be developed at the national level to rid the people of the PTI government,” it said, adding that Shahbaz had been authorized to liaise with PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other leaders to take them into confidence of the CEC’s decisions. The CEC decided that an urgent meeting of the PDM should be convened as soon as possible so its agenda could be implemented nationally from the multi-party alliance’s platform.

The PMLN leadership, per the statement, also discussed ongoing inflation; the Rs. 16,000 billion in loans added by the incumbent government in just three years; rising incidents of terrorism in the country. They paid tribute to the armed forces’ personnel for sacrificing their lives for the safety and security of the country’s sovereignty and its people.