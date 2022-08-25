Power Minister Clarifies FCA Exemption Only for Households Using 200 Units or Less

Confirming the announcement of a relief package announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to help people cope with record-high electricity bills, Power Minister Khurram Dastgir-Khan on Wednesday clarified that exemption from the fuel adjustment charges (FCA) will only apply to households consuming less than 200 units of electricity.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, he said the package would benefit 17 million people and be equal to Rs. 22 billion in relief. He said the government was working to restructure the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), adding it would determine a new tariff mechanism that would remove the existing policy of imposing fuel surcharge a month or more after the electricity had been utilized.

“Additional amounts paid by power consumers on account of June’s FCA was because of ‘Azaab-e-Imrani’ (the calamity of Imran [Khan]),” he said, adding that the ousted PTI-led government’s repeated claims of excess power capacity were “incorrect.”

Assuring the public that the ruling coalition was trying its best to provide cheap electricity to inflation-weary consumers, he said plans were underway to reduce electricity costs by completing projects linked to Thar coal, including a power generation project in collaboration with Shanghai Electric.