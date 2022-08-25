Home Latest News Power Minister Clarifies FCA Exemption Only for Households Using 200 Units or Less

Power Minister Clarifies FCA Exemption Only for Households Using 200 Units or Less

Confirming the prime minister’s announcement, Khurram Dastgir-Khan says 17 million people will be provided relief equal to Rs. 22 billion

by Newsweek Pakistan
by Newsweek Pakistan

File photo

Confirming the announcement of a relief package announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to help people cope with record-high electricity bills, Power Minister Khurram Dastgir-Khan on Wednesday clarified that exemption from the fuel adjustment charges (FCA) will only apply to households consuming less than 200 units of electricity.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, he said the package would benefit 17 million people and be equal to Rs. 22 billion in relief. He said the government was working to restructure the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), adding it would determine a new tariff mechanism that would remove the existing policy of imposing fuel surcharge a month or more after the electricity had been utilized.

“Additional amounts paid by power consumers on account of June’s FCA was because of ‘Azaab-e-Imrani’ (the calamity of Imran [Khan]),” he said, adding that the ousted PTI-led government’s repeated claims of excess power capacity were “incorrect.”

Assuring the public that the ruling coalition was trying its best to provide cheap electricity to inflation-weary consumers, he said plans were underway to reduce electricity costs by completing projects linked to Thar coal, including a power generation project in collaboration with Shanghai Electric.

Related Articles

P.M. Sharif Waives FCA for 17m Electricity Consumers

NDMA Reports 10 More Deaths Due to Floods

SBP Maintains Interest Rate at 15%

Over 800 People Have Died in Rain-related Incidents...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Copyright © 2022 AG Publications (Private) Limited.