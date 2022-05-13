PPP, MQM-P Agree to Adopt ‘Beneficial’ Local Government Law in Sindh

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday announced they will work together to enact a local government law that will prove beneficial for residents of both the urban and rural regions of Sindh province.

Addressing a joint press conference after an hours-long meeting, leaders of the two parties said they had pledged to work together in the larger interest of Sindh and Pakistan. They said the parties had agreed to continue their discussions in the coming days to further amend the provincial local government law, adding that their meeting on Thursday had also discussed the prevailing water crisis in Sindh, particularly Karachi.

To a question on whether the MQM-P would join the Sindh government, as it has the coalition government at the center, party leaders said their coordination committee would make this decision after seeing progress on the accord inked between them and the PPP prior to the ouster of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government.

MQM-P leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel told media that the current round of talks was intended to finalize amendments to the local government laws, adding that both parties were in agreement that any adopted legislation should cater not just to residents of Sindh’s urban centers, but also its far-flung areas.

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said the provincial government would amend the local government law in light of the directives of the Supreme Court as well as suggestions of the MQM-P and other political parties. He said the PPP’s negotiations with other political parties had taken into consideration the delimitation of constituencies for the local government laws, development projects in urban parts of Sindh, the establishment of a university in Hyderabad, as well as a women’s university in the province.

He said the meeting with the MQM-P had discussed the water shortage of Karachi, adding that several initiatives were underway to ensure equitable water distribution in the province.