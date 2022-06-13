PPP to Seek Political Support for Debating Terror Issues in Parliament

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday formed a three-member committee to engage with other political parties over discussing all terror-related issues in Parliament.

In a statement, the PPP’s media cell said that Bhutto-Zardari’s decision was in continuation of a party meeting on Saturday during which recent developments in Afghanistan involving the Afghan Taliban and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were discussed. “Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari today named a three-member committee to engage other political parties for taking up the issue in Parliament,” it said.

“The three-member committee comprises Qamar Zaman Kaira, Sherry Rehman and Farhatullah Babar,” it said, adding that the party had conducted an “in-depth discussion” on the issue a day earlier and reiterated its position that Parliament alone was the best forum for any conversation on the issue.

Earlier this month, the TTP announced an indefinite extension to a ceasefire with Pakistan after several days of talks in Kabul between the banned group and a grand Jirga from the erstwhile tribal areas. While the talks did not have any formal conclusion, reports have emerged that the extremists are demanding the government reverse the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and, essentially, allow them to set up a separate governing body in the region prior to finalizing any peace deal with Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the PPP, its meeting had discussed the purpose of the peace talks, the stakeholders involved in the negotiations and the desired objectives. Sources said the party had also decided to seek an explanation from a PPP leader who was part of the Jirga, stressing that such negotiations should not be conducted without the input of Parliament.