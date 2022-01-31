Priest Shot Dead in Peshawar

Another man injured in suspected targeted attack on members of the Christian community

One priest was killed and another injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire on them in Peshawar on Sunday, according to local police.

In a statement, police said a heavy contingent had been deployed to the area after the incident and a search operation launched to locate the culprits. “Evidence is being collected from the scene of the crime and CCTV cameras are also being checked,” it said, adding that the deceased had been shifted to hospital for autopsy while the other victim was discharged after being treated for his injuries.

Per reports, victim William Siraj, a padre at a church within the Chamkani police station limits, was returning home with his friend, Patrick, when two men on a motorcycle approached their vehicle and opened fire on them. The killing provoked protests from members of Peshawar’s Christian community, who demanded the government immediately arrest the murderers and ensure justice for the victims.

Addressing media at the crime scene, Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan described the attack on the Christian community as tragic, adding that a “comprehensive” investigation had been launched to determine the culprits behind the “terrorist” act.

Noting that police had located and apprehended previous perpetrators of attacks targeting minorities, he vowed to ensure this case would also proceed to its logical conclusion. “We are determined to protect minorities,” he emphasized.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, taking notice of the killing, directed the inspector general of police to take all necessary steps to arrest the culprits. Condemning the targeted attack on religious leaders of the Christian community, he stressed the perpetrators would not escape the clutches of the law.

Offering his condolences to the Christian community and the family of the deceased, the chief minister directed officials concerned to ensure the best possible medical treatment was provided to the injured.

This is not the first time the Christian community has been targeted in Peshawar. The deadliest attack occurred in 2013 when two suicide bombers targeted a church as hundreds of worshippers were leaving Sunday Mass, killing 80 people and injuring 120 others.