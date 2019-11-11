Process Underway on Sharif’s Removal from ECL: Awan

Spokesperson says NAB, medical board recommendations will decide whether or not former P.M. will be allowed to leave Pakistan

The decision on whether or not to allow former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment will depend on recommendations from the National Accountability Bureau and a medical board, said Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday.

“The government does not place any names on the Exit Control List without recommendations from NAB or the courts,” the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information told journalists while leaving court. “An application has been filed for Sharif’s removal from the ECL; this same process is now being followed,” she added. “Hopefully we will receive NAB’s recommendations today.”

Similarly, Awan said, the recommendations for treatment abroad needed to include the opinion of a government-appointed medical board.

She said the weekend had delayed a review of Sharif’s request, but a committee of the law ministry would analyze all relevant opinions before forwarding its views to the federal cabinet.

The former prime minister has been in hospital since last month after his condition deteriorated, with his platelet count dropping to dangerous levels. Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) President Shahbaz Sharif submitted a request to the Interior Ministry and NAB for his brother’s removal from the ECL last week in view of the former prime minister’s “critical” condition.

Nawaz has been granted bail in two cases over his medical situation. The Lahore High Court granted him bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, while the Islamabad High Court awarded him bail on humanitarian grounds in the Al-Azizia case.