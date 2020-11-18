Progress, Stability in Balochistan Critical to Pakistan’s Prosperity: Gen. Bajwa

Pakistan Army chief vows to resist any efforts to foment unrest in the province

Progress and stability in Balochistan province is critical to the overall prosperity of Pakistan, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants of the National Workshop Balochistan in Quetta, he said that all stakeholders, including the Army, have synced their efforts to ensure the socioeconomic uplift of the people of the restive province.

The National Workshop Balochistan is aimed at enhancing understanding of participants about critical national security issues, timely decision-making process, national security management system, and elements of national power, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Citing the Army chief, the statement said that he had highlighted several measures taken to ensure security, including the fencing of the Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders; “effective articulation of security apparatus deployed across the province”; and the Quetta Safe City Project.

“Nefarious efforts of hostile elements to foment terrorism and create chaos in the largest province of Pakistan won’t be allowed to succeed,” Gen. Bajwa emphasized, adding that Pakistan’s peace and prosperity is linked with commitment to democracy and its values.

Following his address to the National Workshop Balochistan, read the statement, the Army chief visited the School of Infantry and Tactics. Officials briefed him on the new training modules and online examination systems enacted for young leadership, it added. Gen. Bajwa was also briefed on “various innovative systems and techniques being incorporated in the training regime.”

During his interaction with the faculty and students of the School, Gen. Bajwa urged them to stay abreast with developments in modern warfare, read the statement. It said the Army chief had appreciated the hard work and dedication of the faculty and staff in grooming young officers and soldiers for taking on future challenges befittingly.