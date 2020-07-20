PTI Fulfills Commitment to Reveal Assets of Unelected Cabinet Members

Four of P.M. Imran Khan’s advisers and special assistants have dual nationalities

The Government of Pakistan on Saturday night made public the asset details and nationalities of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistants and advisers, posting them on the Cabinet Division website for the perusal of the public.

According to the information provided, of the 19 unelected cabinet members, four hold dual nationalities, while four others have residential status of foreign nations but have only Pakistani nationalities.

Special Assistants

Sania Nishtar

The special assistant to the P.M. on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety is a Pakistani national possessing a joint bank balance with her husband of Rs. 14.8 million. Her husband owns one car, a 2014 Honda Civic, while Nishtar personally owns jewelry worth Rs. 500,000 and has 9.6 marlas of inherited property in Peshawar.

Nadeem Babar

The special assistant to the P.M. on petroleum, who has the status of a minister of state, has listed assets worth Rs. 2.184 billion, including properties in Pakistan and abroad. Babar also has stakes in over two-dozen companies. He has a dual U.S.-Pakistani nationality.

Usman Dar

The special assistant to the P.M. on youth affairs has assets worth Rs. 35.06 million, and shareholdings of Rs. 20.17 million.

Asim Saleem Bajwa

The special assistant to the P.M. on information and broadcasting holds property worth Rs. 151.433 million across Pakistan—two plots in Islamabad, two in Karachi, two in Lahore and one each in Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur. He has two bank accounts with balances of Rs. 291,000 and Rs. 1,239, respectively, and a foreign currency account valued at $4,149.

His wife also owns stakes in various companies valued at Rs. 3,100,000, and he owns one car, a Toyota ZX (2016), that he has valued at Rs. 3 million.

Tania Aidrus

The special assistant to the P.M. on digital Pakistan is a dual national with Canadian citizenship, and also has a permanent residency in Singapore. She owns four properties outside Pakistan—two in the U.S. and one each in U.K. and Singapore—but has no land in the country.

Her stake in a venture capital firm is worth Rs. 12.51 million and she has a total bank balance—divided between various accounts—of Rs. 34.39 million. She owns one car, a Toyota Fortuner, and has jewelry worth Rs. 5 million.

Moeed Yusuf

The special assistant to the P.M. on national security and strategic policy planning, a position with the status of a minister of state, has assets worth Rs. 113.76 million. He owns land valued at Rs. 25.6 million and stocks equaling around Rs. 600,000. He also a permanent residency of the U.S. but is a Pakistani national.

He owns two cars, one of which was gifted to him, for a total value of Rs. 8.54 million, and has Rs. 1.03 million cash in hand and Rs. 73.26 million banked.

Shahbaz Gill

The special assistant to the P.M. on political communication has cash in hand of approximately Rs. 3.76 million and bank balances of Rs. 2.6 million locally and more than Rs. 31 million in the U.S. A joint family account holds another Rs. 1.6 million.

He owns two cars valued at around Rs. 6.5 million, and gold of Rs. 5.5 million. He has a permanent residency of the U.S. but isn’t a citizen, and has two properties in Pakistan valued at Rs. 33 million. He also owns a mortgaged property in the U.S. worth Rs. 13 million.

Dr. Zafar Mirza

The special assistant to the P.M. on national health services, regulations and coordination, a minister of state position, has assets worth Rs. 50.7 million, and a bank balance of around Rs. 1.3 million. A Pakistani national, his wife owns jewelry valued at Rs. 2 million, and his family owns furniture valued at another Rs. 2 million.

Mirza Shahzad Akbar

The special assistant to the P.M. on accountability and Interior, also holding the status of minister of state, owns properties in Pakistan—with his wife—worth Rs. 19.8 million. He owns two cars valued at Rs. 18.2 million and has around Rs. 27 million in cash in banks and in hand. His wife owns assets worth Rs. 7 million.

Zulfikar Bukhari

The special assistant to the P.M. on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development is a dual national with U.K. citizenship. He owns four properties in Pakistan, all gifted or inherited, while his properties in the U.K. are valued at £5.28 million. He also has shares in five foreign companies and cash in hand of Rs. 1 million and £2,000.

He owns a Toyota Land Cruiser (2012) in Pakistan valued at Rs. 200 million, as well as four luxury vehicles in the U.K. worth over £578,000. He has also listed personal gold assets of £500,000 and another £150,000 in gold owned by his wife.

According to his details, Bukhari and his wife have Rs. 2.4 million in Pakistani bank accounts and £1.7 million in foreign bank accounts.

Mohammad Shehzad Arbab

The special assistant to the P.M. on establishment, with the status of a federal minister, is a Pakistani national with assets worth Rs. 100 million, including houses, plots, and shops. His wife’s investments equal Rs. 20 million.

He has cash assets of Rs. 6.6 million and owns furniture valued at Rs. 250,000.

Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind

The special assistant to the P.M. on activities related to water resources, power and petroleum in Balochistan owns assets, including agricultural land, worth over Rs. 24 million. He also owns two vehicles valued at Rs. 10.8 million and jewelry worth Rs. 6 million. He has cash in hand of around Rs. 216 million, with foreign deposits surpassing Rs. 202 million. He also owns furniture valued at Rs. 37.9 million and his family owns property valued at Rs. 229 million in Pakistan and around Rs. 75 million abroad.

Nadeem Afzal Gondal

The special assistant to the P.M. on parliamentary coordination owns land valued around Rs. 7.8 million and a house worth over Rs. 9.4 million. His business capital is Rs. 2.5 million, while he also had Rs. 3.2 million in assets remitted from abroad.

He owns two vehicles worth Rs. 3 million, and has cash in hand of Rs. 1.3 million. He has a permanent residency of Canada and has listed additional assets at around Rs. 12.18 million.

Shahzad Syed Qasim

The special assistant to the P.M. on power and coordination of marketing and development of mineral resources, a position with the status of minister of state, owns assets in Dubai and the U.S. In Dubai, he owns three houses valued at around 20.6 million dirhams and a bank account of 1.8 million dirhams. He also owns two luxury cars in the U.A.E. valued at 355,000 dirhams and a third valued at $45,000.

In the U.S., dual-national Qasim owns property valued at $865,000 and cash assets of $2.1 million. He also owns four properties in Pakistan valued at Rs. 9.7 million, has investments of Rs. 120 million, and has Rs. 46.4 million in various bank accounts.

Ali Nawaz Awan

The special assistant to the P.M. on Capital Development Authority affairs owns property in Pakistan valued at Rs. 39 million and business capital of Rs. 5.69 million. He also has three cars valued at Rs. 3.5 million, while a fourth vehicle is in his wife’s name and it valued at Rs. 800,000.

He has cash in hand of Rs. 2.4 million and owns furniture worth Rs. 441,600.

Advisers

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

The adviser on finance and revenue, a position with the status of federal minister, owns agricultural land worth Rs. 20 million in Pakistan, while his wife owns a house in Dubai valued at Rs. 130 million.

He has a bank balance of Rs. 135 million in both Pakistani and foreign accounts and also owns a Mercedes E-Class valued at Rs. 5 million.

Ishrat Hussain

The adviser on institutional reforms and austerity, another position with the status of a federal minister, owns a house valued at Rs. 45 million and further property valued at Rs. 11 million in his wife’s name—both located in Karachi. He also owns three properties in the U.S. valued at $2.14 million.

He owns stocks valued at Rs. 32 million and has invested in national saving schemes to the tune of Rs. 8 million. He owns a Toyota Corolla (2019) worth Rs. 2.3 million and gold and diamond jewelry valued at Rs. 29.7 million. He also has cash in hand of Rs. 3.2 million in Pakistan and $348,000 abroad.

Abdul Razzak Dawood

The adviser on commerce and investment with the status of federal minister owns agricultural lands valued at Rs. 30.45 million, and non-agricultural property valued at Rs. 41.51 million. His wife also owns land worth Rs. 74.21 million in addition to jewelry worth Rs. 5.2 million.

He has declared business capital of Rs. 35,533 and owns shares valued at Rs. 521.30 million in various companies. Similarly, his wife owns stock worth Rs. 51.85 million.

Dawood has Rs. 315.86 million cash in hand and Rs. 28.42 million cash in the bank, while his wife has Rs. 117.59 million in hand and Rs. 4.5 million banked.

Malik Amin Aslam Khan

Adviser on climate change, with the status of a federal minister, owns 14 immovable assets—the bulk of it land that was either gifted or inherited.

He has a bank balance of Rs. 5.58 million in Pakistan, and £27,011 and $1,310 in foreign banks. His wife has Rs. 9.15 million in her local bank account.

Khan owns two vehicles, a Toyota Prado (2005) valued at Rs. 2 million and a Toyota Harrier (2010) worth Rs. 4.5 million. His wife similarly owns a Toyota Corolla (2018) valued at Rs. 2.7 million.

Babar Awan

The adviser on parliamentary affairs owns agricultural land valued at Rs. 45.42 million, and inherited property worth Rs. 600,000. He also owns non-agricultural lands valued at Rs. 112.08 million.

Awan has declared property in Spain worth Rs. 11 million and owns six vehicles valued at Rs. 16.8 million. He has also invested Rs. 4.7 million in his business, owns jewelry worth Rs. 2 million and furniture worth another Rs. 2 million.