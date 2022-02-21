PTI Issues Schedule for March against PPP in Sindh

Protest demonstration to commence from Ghotki on Feb. 26 and conclude in Karachi on March 6

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday announced that its “march against the Zardari mafia” will commence from Ghotki on Feb. 26—a day before the Pakistan Peoples Party is planning to commence its own “anti-inflation” long march on the federal capital from Karachi.

In a posting on Twitter, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi, who also heads the PTI’s Sindh chapter, said that his party—which has the government at the center and in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces—would agitate against the alleged bad governance of the PPP government in Sindh province.

He said that he would personally lead the march alongside Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is the vice chairman of the PTI and a former member of the PPP.

According to Zaidi, the participants of the march would move from Ghotki toward Shikarpur, passing through it, Kashmore and Jacobabad on Feb. 27. On Feb. 28, he said, the march would move toward Qambar-Shahdadkot, with plans to pass through Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze and Nawabshah on March 1. On March 2, the protesters would reach Sanghar and Mirpurkhas, before moving on to Umerkot, Tharparkar and Badin on March 3. They would then proceed toward Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar and Matiari on March 4, with an aim at reaching Hyderabad on March 5.

The protest march would culminate in Karachi on March 6 “with a huge rally,” he added.

Earlier, the PPP’s Central Media Office had announced that party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari would lead their “Awami March” from Karachi to Islamabad from Feb. 27. It said that the march was expected to reach the federal capital in 10 days after passing through 34 cities and towns of the country. Similarly, the opposition’s multiparty Pakistan Democratic Movement has announced that it would lead an “anti-inflation” long march on the federal capital from March 23. It has not yet provided any additional details about this demonstration.