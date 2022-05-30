PTI Preparing for Potential Police Brutality in Next Long March: Imran Khan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is preparing to tackle “police brutality” ahead of any future long march, party chairman Imran Khan announced on Sunday, as he condemned the police action against his party’s workers during the ‘Azadi March’ on May 25.

Addressing a party workers’ convention in Charsadda, he said peaceful protest was their right and he would move the Supreme Court for clarity after consultation with lawyers. “The PTI is waging jihad for real freedom from the clutches of super powers and will continue its struggle for this cause,” he claimed, adding that “PTI tigers” had not been hindered by containers placed on roads to block their march, and had removed all obstacles on their path.

Reiterating that protesters had left their homes for “real freedom” and not personal interest, he alleged that PTI workers had been martyred and injured during this struggle due to the disproportionate police response to their march. Vowing to continue his struggle until the “imported government imposed on people through an international conspiracy” had been ousted, he warned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah that the nation would not forgive them for the harsh treatment meted out to PTI activists.

Foreign instructions

In his speech to party workers, Khan reiterated his allegations of the incumbent government acting on the instructions of foreign powers, adding that he would never accept the “imported government of slaves and looters.” Without offering any evidence, he claimed that the coalition government would “strike a deal with India to sell the people of Kashmir, and to top it off, they are also going to accept Israel.”

The Foreign Office has already denied that there is any effort underway to recognize Israel, emphasizing that Pakistan’s position on Palestine is clear and there has been no change to it.

The ousted prime minister also criticized the government’s decision last week to reduce a subsidy on petroleum products that resulted in prices being raised by Rs. 30/liter, adding that this was done on the instructions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is “controlled by the United States.” The IMF deal under which the incumbent government is withdrawing subsidies was inked by the then-PTI-led government. Economic experts have repeatedly stressed that Khan’s announcement of the initial subsidy was in violation of the agreement and would hamper the government’s ability to continue with the IMF program necessary for economic stability.

Khan reiterated his claims that the PTI-led government had reached an agreement with Russia for import of petrol at 30 percent cheaper rates, alleging that the “imported government” had abolished the agreement to avoid angering the U.S. The government has repeatedly rubbished this claim, maintaining that there is absolutely no evidence of any formal agreement.