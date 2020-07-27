Punjab Assembly Stoking ‘Dangerous’ Attitude With New Laws: Fawad Chaudhry

Science and Technology minister says neither TikTok, nor books, pose any threat to Islam in Pakistan

The Punjab Assembly has nurtured a “dangerous” attitude by encouraging lawmakers to introduce new motions daily over perceived threats to Islam, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry warned on Sunday.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Chaudhry said that while he had yet to read the controversial Punjab Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill, it was the inevitable result of the “atmosphere” prevalent in the Punjab Assembly.

“At present, Parliament, especially in Punjab, has created such an atmosphere wherein every member introduces a new law every other day by claiming that failure to pass it would put Islam in danger,” he said. “This is a dangerous attitude and would propel the country into a vicious circle of sectarian and religious extremism,” he added.

The minister went on to say that Islam was under no threat from either video sharing mobile app TikTok or books. Instead, he warned, “we are threatened by sectarian divisions and extremism,” adding, “individuals in palaces should be careful not to fan the flames lest they be burned themselves.”

Last week, the Punjab Assembly passed the Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill 2020, which empowers the Directorate General Public Relations to visit and inspect any printing press, publishing house or bookstore and confiscate any book, before or after printing, if they deem it to be against Islam or Pakistan.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), meanwhile, has hinted at seeking a ban on TikTok, claiming the app is being used to produce and spread “immoral and indecent” content.