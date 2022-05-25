Punjab C.M. Apologizes for ‘Inconvenience’ of Road Blockades

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Wednesday apologized to the public for the inconvenience caused by road blockades erected to prevent the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s long march from reaching Islamabad.

In a statement, he said that he “fully realized the problems” caused to citizens by the closure of several routes in Punjab capital Lahore. “The steps we have taken are intended to protect the lives and property of the people and are in the interest of Pakistan,” he said. “Such minor sufferings hold no value in the service of greater national goals,” he added.

According to the chief minister, PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his followers are “hollowing out the foundations” of Pakistan. “The country cannot be taken forward with sit-ins or marches,” he said, adding that the former prime minister’s “ugly face” had been exposed before the people. “This man [Khan] is ready to go to any lengths for power. He is not interest in either the national interest or the public’s welfare,” he added.

“This conspiracy to divide the Pakistani nation will prove to be the final nail in the coffin of Imran Khan’s politics,” he claimed.

No permission for long march

On Tuesday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah—flanked by representatives of all political parties comprising the coalition government—had announced that the government had decided not to allow the PTI’s long march to proceed. Citing statements from the PTI and its allies of there being “bloodshed” at the march, he said that the PTI’s “peaceful” march had been on full display during its 2014 dharna and it could not be allowed to repeat the unrest now.

On Wednesday morning, the Punjab government claimed that weapons had been recovered from the vehicles of Zubair Niazi and Bajash Niazi, office-bearers of PTI’s Lahore. In a press conference, Lahore DIG (Operations) Sohail Chaudhry said police had received information about “illegal weapons” being brought to the city and had eventually recovered them during a raid at the homes of the PTI office-bearers.

Zubair Niazi, however, dismissed the allegations, claiming the police had “planted” the weapons and they did not belong to him.