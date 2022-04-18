Punjab Governor Refuses to Administer Oath of Office to Hamza Shahbaz

Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema on Sunday announced he would not administer the oath of office to Chief Minister-designate Hamza Shahbaz, citing a report submitted by the Punjab Assembly secretary that he claimed had raised questions on the validity of the chief minister’s election.

“I have written to the Punjab advocate general and the Punjab Assembly speaker to seek their opinion on the assembly secretary’s report, Lahore High Court directions and other facts to make up my mind whether to hold the oath-taking ceremony at the Governor House or not,” he told a press conference a few hours before Hamza was set to be administered oath of office.

Claiming he could not endorse anything beyond the ambit of the Constitution, Cheema—a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf loyalist who was appointed governor just two weeks back—accused PMLN lawmakers of violating the law and Constitution and setting the “wrong precedent” by displaying “intolerance” that had made the entire election “controversial.” He also blamed Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari of displaying “partisan” behavior during the polling and calling “goons” to “torture” PTI and Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) MPAs, including Speaker Pervez Elahi.

To a question on how he could defend the physical abuse of Mazari by PTI and PMLQ lawmakers—videos of the Punjab Assembly session clearly show the MPAs punching and kicking Mazari and even pulling him by his hair—the governor showed his own partisanship by claiming this was “the passion of youth” in reaction to them seeing their own deputy speaker “favoring” the opposition.

Assembly secretary report

Earlier, the governor has summoned a report about the conduct of the chief minister’s election from the assembly secretary even though the deputy speaker had suspended the official, as well as three others, for being uncooperative and refusing lawful directions during the voting on Saturday. In the report, the secretary alleged that the deputy speaker had entered the House with his personal guards as well as a detail of the Punjab police, who he claimed had manhandled parliamentarians. Video footage disagrees with this, showing PTI lawmakers—especially its women parliamentarians—punching and kicking cops, with some clearly seen to be trying to strangle them.

According to the secretary’s report, the deputy speaker eventually called the deputy commissioner and DIG Operations, who summoned a heavy contingent of police to manage the election. He claimed that only the sergeants-at-arms could perform duty on the floor of the house and the police were in violation of rules. Similarly, he said the deputy speaker’s conducing of the election from the Officers’ Box with a megaphone was contrary to the Assembly Rules and Procedures. The deputy speaker was forced to take this step as the PTI/PMLQ lawmakers were refusing to let him take the floor.

Principal Secretary to Governor

In a scathing letter to the governor, his own principal secretary said that the assembly secretary’s report was one-sided, biased and politically motivated. Stressing that the assembly secretary had no power under the Constitution or the Rules of the Punjab Assembly, 1997 to question the deputy speaker’s declaration of the results of the chief minister’s election, the principal secretary said Cheema’s refusal to administer oath of office was tantamount to a constitutional violation.

“The honorable governor may render himself liable for constitutional violations, if he were to do so,” he said on any attempt by Cheema to set aside the election. “The Punjab Assembly secretary had in all probability rendered himself liable to contempt proceedings for a completely illegal report that smacks of mala fide,” he said, adding that the governor could nominate the Lahore High Court chief justice to administer the oath on his behalf if he did not wish to participate in the process.

Cheema’s ouster

The PMLN, meanwhile, has announced that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has decided to remove the Punjab governor from office. As reports of this emerged during Cheema’s press conference, he rejected it by maintaining that he held a constitutional office and would continue to hold it until President Arif Alvi de-notified him.

Sharif, per sources within the PMLN, has moved a summary asking the president to remove the governor. It is unclear how long the president—who is also affiliated with the PTI and has facilitated several of its contentious decisions of the past month—could take to process this summary.

Suggesting the deadlock could persist for some days—and reflecting the PTI’s previously stated policy of making it “impossible” for the incumbent government to function—ousted prime minister Imran Khan said that his party had “rejected” the chief minister’s election. “What happened in Punjab Assembly was condemnable and against all democratic norms and constitutional provisions,” he wrote on Twitter. “No one was in the chair conducting the supposed elections—a total violation of all norms. We reject this sham mafia-captured ‘elections’,” he added.