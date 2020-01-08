Quetta Bombing Targets Security Forces

At least two killed, 18 others wounded in explosion claimed by an offshoot of the Pakistani Taliban

Two civilians were killed and 18 people wounded after a remote-controlled bomb targeted Frontier Corps personnel detonated in Quetta on Tuesday.

The blast occurred near a FC vehicle on Mekangi Road, said police, adding that initial investigations had found approximately 6kg of explosives had been planted in a parked motorcycle. The explosives were detonated via remote control.

The wounded were rushed to Civil Hospital Quetta, with spokesman Dr. Wasim Baig confirming to media that 18 injured had been brought in. Of these, two were security personnel, he added.

Hizbul Ahrar—an offshoot of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan—claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the Associated Press news agency.

Condemning the bombing, President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan issued separate messages condoling the families of the blast’s victims. Praying for the departed, the prime minister also directed authorizes to ensure the best possible medical aid was provided to the injured.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal also condemned the tragic incident and sought a detailed report. Vowing to bring the culprits to justice, he claimed the attack was intended to “upend peace in the city as well as the province.”

This was the first major terror strike of 2020 in the region. In November, two FC were killed and five others injured in an explosion in Quetta’s Kuchlak area.