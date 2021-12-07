Qureshi Updates U.N. Officials on Prevailing Situation in India-held Kashmir

In letter, foreign minister reiterates calls to resolve dispute in accordance with relevant UNSC resolutions

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday wrote to the president of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the U.N. secretary general to update them on the prevailing situation in India-held Jammu and Kashmir, with a focus on the deteriorating human rights situation.

Stressing the persistent threat to international peace and security posed by India’s “provocative and irresponsible rhetoric” as well as its previous record of orchestrating false flag operations, Qureshi wrote that the Jammu and Kashmir disputed should be resolved as per the relevant resolutions of the UNSC “which guarantee Kashmiris’ the right to self-determination through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the U.N.”

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the minister urged the global leaders to take note of “extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests and illegal detentions” in India-held Kashmir. “The U.N. human rights machinery, independent NGOs and the international media have regularly reported on and expressed concerns about the increasing intimidation, harassment and reprisal attacks by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiri human rights defenders, journalists and civil society actors,” he wrote, especially highlighting the recent arrest of renowned Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez in violation of basic human rights principles and international law.

Qureshi’s letter reiterated Pakistan’s stance of being prepared to engage with India to end the oppression of Kashmiris and realize a just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. “The onus, however, is on India to create an environment conducive for engagement by: reversing the unilateral and illegal measures instituted in IIOJK [Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir] since Aug. 5, 2019; stopping its oppression and human rights violations against the people of Jammu and Kashmir; and halting and reversing the illegal demographic changes in the occupied territory,” it added.

The Foreign Office said that the latest letter was part of an ongoing effort by the foreign minister to continue engaging with the U.N. and keep it apprised of the “grave situation” in India-held Kashmir, and to “remind the Security Council” of its responsibility to ensure a peaceful and just settlement of the dispute in accordance with its resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.