Rangers Admit to Detaining Activist Arsalan Khan, Release Him

The Sindh Rangers on Friday night confirmed they had apprehended social media activist and journalist Arsalan Khan from his home earlier in the day, adding that he has been allowed to return home with directions to comply with future investigations.

Early on Friday morning, Khan’s wife issued a video statement saying that “around 14 to 15 government officials barged into our house around 4:30 a.m. and pointed guns at all family members,” adding that her husband had been dragged out in front of their children. Noting that the personnel had belonged to the Sindh Rangers, she said they had told her that Khan was being taken into custody for “being vocal on social media.” However, she maintained, they had not shown her any warrant for the arrest, adding that there was no information on Khan’s whereabouts.

The “disappearance” provoked outrage online, with people demanding the government explain how anyone could be taken into custody by the Rangers without any warrant or investigation.

In a statement, the Sindh Rangers confirmed that Khan had been arrested based on an intelligence report linking him to a terrorist organization. “During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had received financial assistance from a terrorist organization,” it said. “However, he was released after being warned to cooperate with the ongoing investigation in future,” it said, adding that the case was being handed over to the relevant authority for a probe into alleged white-collar crime.

Khan confirmed his release late on Friday night in a posting on Twitter. “I’m back home safe and sound. Thank you everyone for all the help and support you people extended to my lone family in this testing time. I’m truly short of words. Love you all,” he wrote.

Earlier, Amnesty International had issued a statement saying it was “deeply concerned” by Khan’s arrest. “Pakistan must end this abhorrent practice of punishing dissent by wrenching people away from their loved ones,” it said in a posting on Twitter.