Reforms in Pakistan Railways Will Reduce Institution’s Deficit: Imran Khan

In meeting on reforms process, prime minister claims improvements to railways will improve the economy, resolve longstanding issues of citizenry

Ensuring an ongoing reforms process in the Pakistan Railways is essential to ending the national institution’s deficit, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday.

Chairing a meeting on the proposed reforms, progress on the Karachi Circular Railway Project and the Prime Minister’s Railway Green Initiative, he stressed that improving the functioning of the railways system would not only improve transportation facilities, but would also improve the economy and resolve various issues facing citizens.

During the meeting, the prime minister was informed of a plan to establish a special freight corridor parallel to the Lahore-Karachi railway track through which Pipri would be connected to the Karachi Port Trust. He was also briefed on the Karachi Circular Railway project, and how it would function on a build-operate-transfer basis to ensure the best facilities for passengers.

Railways officials claimed the ongoing reforms program would help stem financial losses of the institute, and also briefed the meeting on the current status of the ML-1 project.

Under the green initiative, the meeting was told, land has been identified to plant trees along a 221km track to reduce pollution and encourage forestation.