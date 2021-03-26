Renowned Pakistani Playwright Haseena Moin Dies, Aged 79

Author of the internationally renowned Dhoop Kinaray, Tanhaiyaan, Des Pardes, she was known for featuring empowered women in her serials

Internationally renowned Pakistani playwright, dramatist and scriptwriter Haseena Moin died in Karachi on Friday. She was 79.

While confirming her passing, her family did not disclose the reason for her death. They said her funeral prayers would be held after Asr prayers in Karachi’s Nazimabad area.

A recipient of the Pride of Performance award for her services to the performing arts in Pakistan, Moin wrote Pakistan’s first original script, Kiran Kahani. Her filmography includes some of the most popular serials ever broadcast on Pakistani television, including but not limited to Ankahi, Tanhaiyaan, Dhoop Kinaray, Des Pardes, Parchaiyan and Parosi.

In addition to her TV writing, she also wrote several plays for stage and radio. A hallmark of her writing was empowered women—showcasing the struggles women of Pakistan had to survive during the particularly repressive era of Gen. Ziaul Haq in the 1980s.

Born in Kanpur, India on Nov. 20, 1941, Moin migrated to Pakistan with her family after Partition in 1947. She lived in Rawalpindi and Lahore before finally settling in Karachi, where she graduated from the Government College for Women in 1960. She earned her M.A. in History from Karachi University in 1963.

Condolences

News of Moin’s death prompted messages of condolence from across Pakistan. “What a loss… Haseena Moin who created such world class life stories is no more… She gave women a new empowered strength and made Indian Bollywood pale in comparison…. Her legacy will remain and remain…” wrote PTI lawmaker Andleeb Abbas on Twitter. The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad also regretted the loss to Pakistan, writing: “We have lost two incredible women and legends of the Pakistani TV industry, Haseena Moin and Kanwal Naseer. Haseena Moin was an iconic playwright who was renowned for empowering women characters in her plays. Kanwal Naseer was Pakistan’s first television presenter and anchor.”

Advisor to Sindh C.M. Murtaza Wahab recalled watching her serials during his childhood. “Grew up watching dramas like Ankahi, Dhoop Kinarary, Tanhaiyan and Uncle Urfi written by her. She was a legend,” he said.