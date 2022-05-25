Section 144 Imposed in Various Parts of Country

Sindh, Punjab and Islamabad have imposed Section 144, banning gatherings of five or more persons, citing the threat of terror attacks to assemblies, rallies, and demonstrations. In addition, the carrying and display of all kinds of weapons, including licensed arms, has also been banned.

In Sindh, the restrictions have been imposed for 30 days. A notification issued by the Home Department noted that the law and order situation in the province was already facing a recent surge in terror attacks “with the intent to endanger the life and property of the common men.” It said that information had also emerged that “some political and other disgruntled elements are planning to trigger acts of unlawful assembly with an intent to block roads, highways and organization of sit-ins disturbing the smooth and peaceful pace of life of a common citizen of Sindh,” which could provide an opportunity to anti-state elements to exploit the prevalent politico-economic situation.

In light of this, read the notification, “the Government of Sindh, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144(6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, does hereby impose ban on assemblage/gathering of five or more people, staging of demonstrations and rallies throughout the province of Sindh for a period of 30 days with immediate effect.”

Punjab

A notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, meanwhile, has warned that large gatherings might serves as “soft targets” of terrorist attacks, adding that “public peace and order must be maintained by all means.”

“Public convenience, peace, order and tranquility is of paramount importance, therefore, to ensure security and safety of life and liberty of citizens, there are sufficient grounds to proceed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, as an immediate prevention and speedy remedy in the matter and the directions hereinafter appearing are necessary for security of general public, and to prevent disturbance of public peace and tranquility and danger to human life and property in Punjab,” it reads.

According to the notification, Section 144 would remain imposed in Punjab for 7 days, with a complete ban on any gathering of five or more people and the carrying and display of all kinds of weapons, including licensed arms.

Islamabad

The district administration of the federal capital has also imposed Section 144 for two months to avoid any untoward law and order situation, especially within the high-security Red Zone. According to a notification issued by Islamabad’s additional district magistrate on Tuesday, “all kinds of gatherings of 5 or more persons, processions/rallies and demonstrations inside the Red Zone” have been banned.

Gatherings are expressly banned in “area west from the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Murree Road including new Embassy of China, Area South of University Road up to the 4th Avenue, Area South of Khayaban-e-Iqbal from 4th Avenue up to AtaTurk Avenue, Area East of AtaTurk Avenue up to Jinnah Avenue, Area East of Embassy Road up to Shahrah-e-Suhrawardy, Area North of Shahrah-e-Suhrawardy up to Serena Chowk, Area North of Dhokri Chowk (Convention Center Chowk on Kashmir Highway) up to the intersection of Murree Road and 3rd Avenue) and areas outside the Red Zone within a 1-kilometer radius from the outer periphery of the Red Zone on all sides,” it added.

The notifications have been issued ahead of the PTI’s ‘Azadi March,’ which is set to commence today (May 25).