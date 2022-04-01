Security Agencies Have Warned of Plot to Assassinate P.M. Khan: Fawad

Information minister says prime minister’s security has been strengthened following the advisory

Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s security had been beefed up following reports of a plot to assassinate him.

“Security agencies have reported that a plan to assassinate Prime Minister Imran Khan has surfaced,” he said in a posting on Twitter. “After these reports, the security of the prime minister has been increased as per the government’s decision,” he added.

This is not the first time a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader has warned of a plot to assassinate the prime minister. Earlier this week, PTI’s Faisal Vawda made similar claims, telling a private broadcaster that a conspiracy had been hatched to assassinate the prime minister over his refusal to “sell the country.”

In an appearance on ARY News to address the prime minister’s claims of a foreign power “threatening” his government through the opposition’s no-confidence motion, Vawda had alleged that there was a threat to the prime minister’s life. However, he refused to confirm whether this had been revealed in the letter or was a separate threat.

To a question, the disqualified parliamentarian said the assassination plot was linked to a letter. “There isn’t just one letter, there are several letters,” he claimed.

Vawda had also claimed that security agencies had urged the prime minister multiple times to utilize bulletproof glass during his speeches. “But as always, and as usual, he said my [death] will come when Allah wills. Don’t worry about it,” he said, quoting the prime minister.