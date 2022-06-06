Security Forces Kill 7 Terrorists in Bannu, North Waziristan: ISPR

Security forces have killed seven terrorists in two separate intelligence based operations (IBOs) in Bannu and North Waziristan, the military’s media wing announced on Sunday.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the IBOs were conducted in the Jani Khel area of Bannu and the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan district after security forces received reports about the presence of terrorists. It said seven terrorists—five in Jani Khel and two in Hassan Khel—had been killed in the intense exchange of fire.

The ISPR said that security forces had also recovered arms and ammunition from the slain terrorists’ hideouts after the operation. It said the slain militants had been “actively involved” in terrorist activities against security forces.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area,” it added.