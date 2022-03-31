Security Personnel Martyred During Clashes in Tank, South Waziristan

Eight personnel, including an Army captain, martyred after Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militants target security forces

Eight security personnel, including a Pakistan Army captain, were martyred on Wednesday during separate clashes between security forces and militants of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Tank district and South Waziristan.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), seven terrorists were also killed in the clashes. Of Tank, it said that security forces had foiled a pre-dawn attempt by the militants to enter a military compound, adding that six soldiers had embraced martyred after “an intense exchange of fire.”

The military’s media wing identified the martyred soldiers as Subedar Major Sher Mohammad, 48, resident of Naushahro Feroz; Naib Subedar Zubaid, 39, Khairpur; Havildar Sohail, 39, Rawalpindi; Lance Naik Ghulam Ali, 36, Tando Allahyar; Sepoy Maskeen Ali, 32, Khairpur; and Sepoy Mir Mohammad, 37, Sukkur.

Tank District Police Officer Waqar Ahmed told media that the militants had targeted the Frontier Constabulary Qila Tank, adding that 22 security personnel were injured in the gunfight.

The banned TTP claimed the assault in a statement issued by spokesman Mohammad Khorasani.

Separately, clashes also took place between security forces and terrorists in the Makin area of South Waziristan. According to the ISPR, Captain Saad Bin Amir, 25, Rawalpindi, and Lance Naik Mohammad Irfan, 37, Tank were martyred during an intense exchange of gunfire. It said troops had responded in a befitting manner, killing four terrorists.

Shortly after the clashes, Chief of the Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Peshawar and was briefed on the security situation in the tribal districts. “The COAS reiterated the resolve of the Pakistan Army to fight against terrorism till the elimination of this menace and sacrifices of martyred will not go in vain and complete peace will return to Pakistan,” read a statement issued by the ISPR on the visit.

It said the Army chief had also attended the funeral prayers of Captain Amir and Lance Naik Irfan in Peshawar.