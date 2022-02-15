Senate Passes Bill to Identify Organ Donors on Identity Cards

Upper House also takes up issues of mob lynchings; India’s attempts to ban the hijab; and U.S. decision to only release half of Afghanistan’s frozen assets

The Upper House of Parliament on Monday unanimously passed the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2021, making it mandatory for the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to “display the consent of potential donor on national identity card for identification and apt management of transplantation of organs and tissues.”

Presented by Senator Seemee Ezdi of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the bill had already been passed by the Senate Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, and was supported by both the ruling party and the opposition, enabling it to enacted unanimously.

“Organ transplantation is the only option to save lives in patients affected by terminal organ failures and improve their quality of life. However, disparity exists between the supply and demand of donated organs that leads to loss of many lives,” according to the statement of objectives of the bill. “The results of organ transplantation may be improved, as consequence of the innovations and improvements by prompt and timely verification and identification of donor after his/ her death,” it adds, noting that the legislation would allow NADRA to identify organ donors on their CNICs with their consent.

Also on Monday, six private-member bills—The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill 2022; Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill 2022; Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (Amendment) Bill 2022; Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2022; Payment of Wages (Amendment) Bill 2022; and Access of Media (Deaf and Dumb) Persons Bill 2022—were moved in the House and referred to the relevant committees.

Earlier, during parliamentary proceedings, senators slammed the U.S. for announcing it would utilize half of the $7 billion in frozen Afghan funds for the families of victims of the 9/11 terror attacks. Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order allowing half of the frozen assets to be used for humanitarian purposes in Afghanistan, while retaining the remainder for compensation to families of victims of the 9/11 attacks.

“The U.S. spent trillions of dollars in its war in Afghanistan, which could have been given to the victims of the 9/11 attacks,” said Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party in the Senate Sherry Rehman, adding that the Afghan people could not be penalized for Washington’s issues with the Taliban government. She also urged the U.S. to return the money to Afghanistan so that the poor Afghan people could be protected from famine.

The opposition leader also condemned Saturday’s mob lynching of a “mentally ill” man in Khanewal on allegations of blasphemy, stressing that such incidents could not be dismissed as a “regular law-and-order problem.”

Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) in the Senate Azam Nazeer Tarar said there was a need to promote a culture of tolerance in the country to prevent public lynchings. Another PMLN senator, Irfanul Haque Siddiqui, said the Senate Committee on Human Rights should recommend steps to prevent lynching incidents and recommended establishing special courts to try culprits involved in such crimes. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Ejaz Chaudhry urged courts to expedite trials of all pending cases related to lynching incidents.

The Upper House also took up the issue of a Muslim girl in India being harassed for wearing a hijab to her university. Senators of all parties described such extremism as “shameful” and claimed it had exposed the brutal face of India before the world.

Speaking on the motion, Danesh Kumar of the Balochistan Awami Party said women in the Indian states of Rajhasthan and Gujrat wear hijab for cultural reasons. “If you [India] want to ban hijab, ban these two states instead of banning Muslims from wearing hijab,” he said.