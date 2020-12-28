Seven Soldiers Martyred in Attack on Balochistan Checkpost

Military statement says raid by anti-state forces has been thwarted by soldiers’ bravery

Seven soldiers of the Frontier Corps were martyred late on Saturday night after terrorists opened fire on a checkpost in the Harnai district of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that “seven brave soldiers embraced shahadat (martyrdom) while repulsing raiding terrorists” during an intense exchange of fire. “Area has been cordoned off and escape routes have been blocked to apprehend fleeing miscreants,” it said, adding that a large-scale search and clearance operation was underway.

“Such cowardly acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces will not be allowed to sabotage hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan,” the ISPR said, stressing that security forces were determined to “thwart their nefarious designs at all costs.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan condoled with the soldiers’ families in a posting on Twitter. “Saddened to hear of 7 brave soldiers’ martyrdom as a result of terrorist attack on FC post in Harnai, Balochistan late last night,” he posted on Sunday evening. “My heartfelt condolences and prayers go to their families. Our nation stands with our courageous soldiers who face attacks from Indian backed terrorists,” he added.

The ISPR has identified the martyred personnel as: