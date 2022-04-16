Seven Soldiers Martyred in North Waziristan: ISPR

Seven soldiers were martyred and four terrorists shot dead following clashes near the Pak-Afghan border on Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the terrorists ambushed the security forces’ convoy near the Pakistan-Afghan border in the general area of Isham in North Waziristan. “Troops initiated a prompt response, effectively engaged and killed four terrorists,” it said. “However, during an intense exchange of fire, seven soldiers embraced martyrdom,” it added.

The martyred soldiers have been identified as Havaldar Tariq Yousaf of Faisalabad, 36; Sepoy Suleman Waqas of Layyah, 34; Sepoy Junaid Ali of Layyah, 26; Sepoy Ijaz Hussain of Khairpur, 27; Sepoy Waqar Ahmed of Mirpur Khas, 25; Sepoy Muhammad Jawad Ameer of Chakwal, 24; Sepoy Arshad Ali of Sohbatpur, 23.

The ISPR said that the military had launched a clearance operation in the area after the assault to locate and eliminate any other terrorists in hiding. “The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it stressed.