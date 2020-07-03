Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tests Positive for COVID-19

Pakistan’s foreign minister says he is feeling ‘strong’ and urges people to pray for his health

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday became the latest Pakistani politician to test positive for the novel coronavirus, saying he was feeling “strong” and would continue working from home.

In a posting on Twitter, Qureshi said he had gotten himself tested after suffering from a mild fever. “This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for COVID-19,” he said. “By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers,” he added.

The lawmaker is the latest member of the federal cabinet to test positive for COVID-19. Previously, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had also tested positive and was eventually admitted to hospital for further treatment. He tested negative and was discharged earlier this week.

From the ruling party, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had also tested positive and have since recovered.

Among the opposition, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) President Shahbaz Sharif has yet to recover from his COVID-19 infection, while former prime ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Yousaf Raza Gilani have both recovered.

Pakistan on Friday reported it’s confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus had climbed to 221,896. The country has also reported 4,551 deaths overall against 113,623 recoveries, leaving 103,722 active cases.