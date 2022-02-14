Shahbaz Sharif Continues Efforts to Oust PTI-Led Government

PMLN leader visits PMLQ leadership’s residence after 14 years to muster support for no-confidence motion

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif visited the residence of Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday—after a gap of 14 years—as he continued efforts to muster support for a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting between Sharif and the Chaudhry brothers came a day after a similar meeting between them and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman—and around a week after they met Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari. The PMLQ is among the allies of the PTI-led government but ties between them have often turned frosty over perceived failures to fulfill commitments. The opposition, having already announced an intent to overthrow the incumbent government, has reportedly been meeting all the PTI’s allies and dissident members in a bid to convince them to support a no-confidence motion in Parliament.

According to a statement issued by the PMLN, Sharif was accompanied by party leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ayaz Sadiq, Attaullah Tarar and Shabbir Usmani, while the Chaudhry brothers were joined by Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Chaudhry Shafay Hussain. The opposition party said both sides had discussed the prevailing political situation and shared views on other issues of mutual interest.

Party insiders, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed Sharif had sought the PMLQ’s support in overthrowing the incumbent government, noting that they had already expressed reservations about the PTI’s governance on several occasions. In response, they said, the Chaudhry brothers had claimed they would consult their party leadership and offer a response when appropriate. “The coming days are crucial,” they were quoted as saying.

Sharif also inquired after the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, said the PMLQ, and prayed for his recovery.

The PMLQ is an offshoot of the PMLN that emerged after the 1997 general elections and was a vocal supporter of the 1999 military coup staged by then-army chief Gen. Pervez Musharraf. The party was officially registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan in 2002 and was an integral part of the Musharraf government.