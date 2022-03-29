Shahbaz Sharif Tables No-Confidence Motion against P.M. Khan

Debate on resolution to commence on March 31, with voting expected to happen any time from April 1-4

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Monday tabled in the Lower House the long-pending no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, setting the stage for his potential ouster if the opposition can secure the 172 votes needed to ensure its initiative succeeds.

Shortly after the NA session convened on Monday evening, Sharif requested Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri to allow him to present the motion, which was already part of the 26-point agenda. Subsequently, Suri asked the members of Parliament in favor of the motion to stand up and be counted—under the Constitution, at least 20 percent of the lawmakers present in the NA, or 68 MNAs, must express support for the no-confidence motion before it can proceed to debate and voting.

After the counting had been completed, the deputy speaker announced that 161 lawmakers had voted in favor of tabling the resolution, adding that “permission is granted to present the no-confidence resolution.” Suri then directed Sharif to present the resolution to begin the formal process for the no-confidence vote.

“Through this resolution, under Clause 1 of Article 95 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, this House resolves that it has no confidence in the prime minister, Imran Khan Niazi, and consequently, he shall cease to hold office under Clause 4,” Sharif read out to cheers from opposition lawmakers.

Immediately after the resolution had been tabled, the deputy speaker announced that debate on it would commence from March 31 (Thursday) and adjourned the Lower House without taking up any other points on the agenda.

Under the rules of the National Assembly, the resolution must be voted upon no earlier than three days after it has been tabled and no later than 7 days; this means the vote can occur anytime from April 1-4.

The no-trust resolution against the prime minister was previously expected to be tabled on Friday, but the proceedings were deferred by NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, who adjourned the sitting within minutes to follow the “tradition” of not taking up any new business after offering fateha for deceased Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Khayal Zaman.

That Friday session was itself a cause of controversy, as it was summoned three days after the expiry of the constitutionally mandated 14-day deadline for the session to begin after it had been requisitioned by the opposition on March 8. Under the Constitution, the session should have been convened between March 9 and 22.