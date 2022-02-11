Shaukat Tarin Reveals Terms of $3b Saudi Loan Agreement

Responding to question posed in the Senate, finance minister says loan must be returned in one year and carries 4% interest

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Friday responded to a query in the Senate on the details of the agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia under which Islamabad received a $3 billion “soft loan” to shore up the country’s foreign exchange reserves, revealing that the cash will remain deposited for a year and have to be returned in full at its conclusion.

On Jan. 25, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of the Jamaat-e-Islami had asked the finance minister to reveal the details of the agreement. The question was deferred, with the response being submitted today (Friday), according to a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat.

In his response, Tarin said the deposited amount of $3 billion had been parked in the State Bank of Pakistan for one year against an interest rate of 4 percent per annum, which must be paid quarterly. He said the repayment of the loan would be in a single tranche, adding that the governing law for the loan was the “rules and law in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

The terms of the agreement had been a source of great debate, as early leaks had questioned the harsh conditions being imposed on Pakistan, in contrast to similar loans issued earlier. Unlike in the past, Pakistan has no option for rollover of this loan. The interest rate of 4% is also 25 percent higher than the previous facility of 3.2% that Pakistan had obtained in 2018, with Islamabad set to pay $120 million in interest this year against the $96 million it was required to pay in 2019.

As Pakistan is required to pay the interest in quarterly installments, it would have to provide $30 million to Saudi Arabia every three months for the duration of the loan period. In line with Tarin’s disclosure of Saudi law being applicable in case of any dispute, sources within the Finance Ministry have said that Islamabad has surrendered its sovereign claim of immunity from suit, execution, attachment or other legal processes to secure the $3 billion cash deposit.

Saudi Arabia had announced it was extending financial assistance to Pakistan in the form of $3 billion cash deposit and $1.2 billion in deferred oil payments at the conclusion of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the kingdom in October 2021. A formal agreement between the State Bank of Pakistan and the Saudi Fund for Development was inked in November, with the funds being deposited in December.

Pakistan has yet to start availing the facility for deferred payments of oil supplies, with Tarin telling the Senate on Friday that it should commence by next month.