Sindh C.M. Murad Ali Shah Tests Positive for COVID-19

Chief Minister’s Office says he is exhibiting mild symptoms and has entered isolation on doctor’s orders

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday announced he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, adding that he was going into isolation on the advice of doctors.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, Shah said that he had experienced a mild fever on Friday and gotten himself tested as a precautionary measure. He said that his test came back positive after Friday prayers.

“I have isolated myself on the instructions of doctors,” he said. “[I have] a mild fever, otherwise my health is doing well,” he added.

Pakistan is currently in the midst of a second wave of the novel coronavirus, with several prominent personalities, including politicians, testing positive for the disease in recent weeks.

Last month, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but has since recovered. More recently, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal both tested positive for COVID-19 last week and are currently in isolation.

Last week, Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Seth died after having contracted the novel coronavirus in October.

The government has urged the public to adopt preventative measures, including not leaving their homes without face masks, and avoiding all large public gatherings. However health officials have warned that the public appears to have grown apathetic about the threat posed by the pandemic. They have also expressed concerns that the second wave could prove deadlier than the first and urged the government to announce harsher measures to curb the spread of the virus and avoid a public health disaster.