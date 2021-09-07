Sindh Makes Vaccinations Mandatory for College Students

In notification, authorities says unvaccinated students will not be allowed admission or permission to attend classes

The Sindh government on Tuesday announced it was making coronavirus vaccinations mandatory for all students of grades 11 and above, warning that unvaccinated individuals will not be allowed to appear in exams or attend classes.

“No students will be allowed admission, take classes, appear in the practical exam, or other examinations prior to vaccination,” read a notification issued by the director of college education for Karachi. It said that all college principals had been directed to establish vaccinations desks in colleges to facilitate students and representatives of the health department.

The notification also directed principals to launch vaccination drives in their respective colleges, adding that a consent form should be secured from parents of guardians of students aged under-18. No student would be vaccinated without consent of their guardians, it added. “If students are below the age of 17 years collect their data and submit the same to this directorate along with their NADRA B-Form,” it said.

The provincial government’s decision follows Karachi’s Private Schools Association announcing that it would vaccinated all students aged 17 and above—though only after consent had been secured from parents of guardians.

Earlier, the Sindh Home Department had issued instructions for all citizens of Karachi and Hyderabad—which have the highest incidence of coronavirus in the province—to wear masks in all public places. The letter instructs commissioners and deputy commissioners of Karachi and Hyderabad to ensure the use of masks in public places, adding that measures should be taken to ensure mask compliance in hotels, restaurants and wedding halls. Similarly, it said, masks should be mandatory within bazaars, malls, educational institutions, and parks.

To facilitate the public, said the letter, masks should be distributed free of cost in public spaces. It also directed for the launch of a mass awareness campaign encouraging people to wear masks.