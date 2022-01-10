Six Islamic State Terrorists Killed in Quetta

Counter-Terrorism Department says operation also resulted in seizure of large cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material

Six terrorists affiliated with the Islamic State militant group were killed in Quetta during an operation of the provincial Counter-Terrorism Department on Saturday night, averting a potentially “huge terrorism plan,” according to a statement provided to media.

The CTD statement, issued on Sunday, said that the operation against the militants was staged in the jurisdiction of the Manzoor Shaheed Police Station on material provided by a local informant. It said that the informant had alleged that Asghar Samalani, an I.S. terrorist who carried head money of Rs. 2 million, was hiding with other militants in the Eastern Bypass area of the Balochistan capital. “They were moving to attack a sensitive installation in Quetta. On receiving the information, a CTD team reached the place and intercepted the terrorists,” it added.

According to the CTD, the militants were initially asked to surrender to authorities. However, it said, they had started firing indiscriminately and lobbed grenades at the security forces, provoking a shootout that resulted in the deaths of six militants—including Samalani. Another four to five militants escaped during the chaos, it said, adding that efforts were underway to identify and apprehend them.

The statement stressed that a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material had been recovered from a house being used as a hideout by the extremists. It said that the success of the operation had helped avert a “huge terrorism plan” in Quetta.