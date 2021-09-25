Six Terrorists Killed in Balochistan Operation: ISPR

Military’s media wing says the operation in Kharan district was launched on ‘confirmed intelligence’ of the presence of terrorists in the area

Six terrorists, including two commanders, were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Kharan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, Frontier Corps Balochistan South was conducting an intelligence-based operation in Kharan district after receiving “confirmed intelligence about the presence of terrorists in a hideout.” It said that the alleged terrorists had opened fire as soon as troops cordoned off the area.

During the ensuing intense exchange of fire, read the statement, six terrorists including commanders Gul Mir alias Pullen and Kaleemullah Bolani were killed. It said that a large cache of arms and ammunition had also been recovered from the area.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in violence in recent months, with the Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces bearing the brunt. Earlier this month, two soldiers of FC South were martyred, and a third injured, after armed men targeted their convoy in the Buleda area of Kech district.

Similarly, on Sept. 5, four FC personnel of were martyred and 21 others injured in a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan-claimed suicide bombing targeting a convoy on Quetta-Mastung road.