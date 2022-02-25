Six Terrorists Killed in North Waziristan: ISPR

Military’s media wing says another terrorist was killed during separate intelligence-based operation in Balochistan

Six terrorists were killed and a large quantity of arms and ammunition recovered following a security operation in North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that an operation had been launched in the Hamzoni area of the erstwhile tribal district following reports of terrorists hiding in the region. It said that six terrorists—Muhammad Ali, Mateeullah, Muhammad Umar, Akhtar Hussain, Sher, and Waseem—were shot dead during an intense exchange of fire

According to the ISPR, a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and other equipment was recovered from the hideout of the slain terrorists, adding that this included submachine guns, hand grenades, mines, handcuffs, and a large number of multiple-caliber rounds.

“The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom,” it claimed, adding that local residents had lauded the operation and expressed their full support for the elimination of terrorism from the area.

Separately, the ISPR said, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Sambaza area of Balochistan after receiving reports of the presence of a terrorist hideout. “Security forces conducted an operation to apprehend TTP [Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan] terrorists in Balochistan who were trying to infiltrate into adjacent tribal districts,” it said, adding that the extremists had opened fire on the military personnel from inside a cave that they had been hiding in.

“Resultantly, one terrorist was killed. In the process, a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered that was planned to be used by terrorists against security forces,” it said.

The military’s media wing stressed that the armed forces would continue operations to eliminate terrorists from Pakistan, vowing that they would not be allowed to sabotage the peace and stability of the country.